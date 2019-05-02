Dr. David Taplinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taplinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Taplinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Taplinger, MD
Dr. David Taplinger, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scarborough, ME.
Dr. Taplinger works at
Dr. Taplinger's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-1509
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He always takes the time to listen to my concerns. He gives me my options and suggests which one would help the best. He then asks which way I would like to go. He has always been very patient with me and when I don't understand something he goes over it again in such a way that I end up understanding. I have never had to wait more than 10 minutes to see him. His staff is super nice and I feel comfortable being there. I trust him as my doctor and know what ever the test results are, he will have a solution to help with the issue.
About Dr. David Taplinger, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1427347012
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taplinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taplinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taplinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taplinger has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taplinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taplinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taplinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taplinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taplinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.