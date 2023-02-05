See All Neurologists in Washington, DC
Dr. David Taragin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Taragin, MD

Neurology
3.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Taragin, MD

Dr. David Taragin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Taragin works at Ear Nose/Throat Med Grp Wshngtn in Washington, DC with other offices in Potomac, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
4.9 (14)
View Profile

Dr. Taragin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurology Center PA
    2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  2. 2
    The Neurology Center
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  3. 3
    The Neurology Center
    3801 International Dr Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  4. 4
    The Neurology Center
    8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taragin?

    Feb 05, 2023
    The several times I have been visited the office with my mom to see Dr. Taragin his service was extremely timely professional friendly and compassionate from check in to check out. Starting with the two young ladies at the front desk. They are always extremely welcoming at the door as well they show support in extending additional services upon us leaving. Dr. Taragin is simply a very supportive, patient and considerate Dr. He has taken time with my mom on each visit and tried in every way to accommodate her request with good health/safety being his highest priority. His response time be it a call or portal message has averaged under 24hours and that is enough to close out this review and just say Thank You Dr. Taragin and staff you are Amazing!
    HaileyJohnson Family — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Taragin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Taragin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taragin to family and friends

    Dr. Taragin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taragin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Taragin, MD.

    About Dr. David Taragin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730151986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Taragin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taragin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taragin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taragin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taragin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taragin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Taragin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taragin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taragin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taragin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Taragin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.