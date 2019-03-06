Overview of Dr. David Tarr, DPM

Dr. David Tarr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and Heywood Hospital.



Dr. Tarr works at Dr. David Tarr in Lowell, MA with other offices in Orange, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.