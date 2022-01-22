Dr. David Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Taub, MD
Overview of Dr. David Taub, MD
Dr. David Taub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub's Office Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-5790
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taub is a highly skilled and highly compassionate Dr. He has excellent communication skills and bedside manner. He is a mensch.
About Dr. David Taub, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891804696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- General Surgery, University of Michigan
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
