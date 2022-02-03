See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Tauber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Tauber works at Massachusettes General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-4905
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Deluca Plastic Surgery
    5 Ulenski Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 724-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Benign Tumor
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Benign Tumor

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Feb 03, 2022
    After years of considering cosmetic surgery, and a couple of rough consults elsewhere, I am SO thankful that I found Dr. Tauber. I live in VT and no other surgeon in my area (including NYC, Montreal and Boston) could even compare. He corrected my tuberous breasts as part of a 'mommy makeover' like it was NBD (other surgeons weren't even familiar with how to go about doing so). He's very knowledgeable, made me feel comfortable, and he offers some of the most modern procedures out there (like wide awake face lifts). His staff is also great and seem to genuinely enjoy working with him as well which speaks volumes. He is well worth the travel from any distance, and I'll continue to drive the 8 hour roundtrip to see him for all of my cosmetic needs! Thanks Dr. T!
    Elizabeth — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. David Tauber, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952560096
    Education & Certifications

    • Aesthetic & Reconstruction Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, Harvard Medical College & Massachuesetts General Hospital
    • Chief Resident Of Integrated Plastic Surgery, Albany Medical Center
    • Albany Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tauber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

