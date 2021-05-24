Overview of Dr. David Taylor, DPM

Dr. David Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Taylor works at Community Podiatry Group in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.