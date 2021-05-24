Dr. David Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Taylor, DPM
Dr. David Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Community Podiatry Group1303 S Linden Rd Ste D, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0177
Genesys Wound and Hyperbaric Center600 Health Park Blvd Ste I, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc— friendly staff great customer service ??
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447251475
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hines Va Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
