Dr. David Tearse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Tearse works at David S Tearse MD LLC in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.