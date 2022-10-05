Overview of Dr. David Telander, MD

Dr. David Telander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Telander works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.