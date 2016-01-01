See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. David Temmermand, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Temmermand, DO

Dr. David Temmermand, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Temmermand works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Temmermand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    Medical College of Georgia
1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-3291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David Temmermand, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881007250
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Temmermand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temmermand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Temmermand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Temmermand works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Temmermand’s profile.

    Dr. Temmermand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temmermand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temmermand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temmermand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.