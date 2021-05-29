Overview

Dr. David Tenniswood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University Of Med Detroit Michigan and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Tenniswood works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery in Panama City, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.