Overview of Dr. David Tepper, MD

Dr. David Tepper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tepper works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.