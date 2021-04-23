Dr. David Terhune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terhune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Terhune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Terhune, MD
Dr. David Terhune, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Terhune's Office Locations
Lakeland Urology815 Saint Joseph Dr, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First class all the way. Friendly, courteous and always professional.
About Dr. David Terhune, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639157308
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Terhune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terhune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terhune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terhune has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terhune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Terhune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terhune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terhune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terhune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.