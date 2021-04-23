Overview of Dr. David Terhune, MD

Dr. David Terhune, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Terhune works at Lakeland Urology in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.