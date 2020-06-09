Dr. David Terreson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terreson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Terreson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Terreson, MD
Dr. David Terreson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Terreson works at
Dr. Terreson's Office Locations
Cardio Texas - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5097
Cardio Texas - Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a fainting incident that fractured the C1 vertebrae in my neck, requiring a visit to the St. David's ER, I later had my first visit with Dr. David Terreson who was highly recommended to me by my primary physician, Dr. John Murray. There was no wait and my appointment was on time; all staff very helpful and pleasant. The doctor's aid, David, was excellent and prepared me for Dr. Terreson's exam. Dr. Terreson is extremely competent, approachable and kind. He explained everything thoroughly and gave me sufficient time to ask all my questions. I have scheduled further tests with his office along with a follow-up appointment. I left feeling very confident I was in the best of hands for medical treatment by a brilliant and compassionate physician associated with St. David's, a top rated hospital and medical system.
About Dr. David Terreson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417932120
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Tx Heart Institute|Tx Heart Institute
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
