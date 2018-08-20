Dr. David Tessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tessler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Tessler, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Tessler works at
Locations
-
1
Central Arizona Medical Associates3638 E Southern Ave Ste C108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tessler has been informative and concerned about my condition. I am glad to be under this physician's care.
About Dr. David Tessler, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1659359883
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tessler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessler.
