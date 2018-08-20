Overview

Dr. David Tessler, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Tessler works at Central Arizona Medical Association in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.