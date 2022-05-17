Overview

Dr. David Thiel, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Thiel works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.