Dr. David Thiel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Thiel, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Thiel, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
