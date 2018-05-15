Dr. David Thoman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thoman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Thoman, MD
Dr. David Thoman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Thoman works at
Dr. Thoman's Office Locations
David S Thoman Inc.216 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 730-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Thoman. He’s an excellent surgeon. Knowledgeable, very skilled. When I was looking for a surgeon every nurse and medical staff I asked for recommendations it would always come to Dr Thoman as an excellent doctor. I totally agree. Thank you Dr Thoman for giving me my quality of life back.
About Dr. David Thoman, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407847684
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thoman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thoman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thoman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thoman has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thoman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoman.
