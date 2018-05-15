Overview of Dr. David Thoman, MD

Dr. David Thoman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Thoman works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.