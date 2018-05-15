See All General Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. David Thoman, MD
Dr. David Thoman, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Thoman, MD

Dr. David Thoman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Thoman works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Thoman's Office Locations

    David S Thoman Inc.
    216 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 730-1470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Based on 17 ratings
    May 15, 2018
    I absolutely love Dr Thoman. He’s an excellent surgeon. Knowledgeable, very skilled. When I was looking for a surgeon every nurse and medical staff I asked for recommendations it would always come to Dr Thoman as an excellent doctor. I totally agree. Thank you Dr Thoman for giving me my quality of life back.
    Carmen M in Goleta — May 15, 2018
    About Dr. David Thoman, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1407847684
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University
