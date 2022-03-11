Overview of Dr. David Thomas, DO

Dr. David Thomas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Steward Surgical & Weight Loss Specialists in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.