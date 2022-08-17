Overview of Dr. David Thomas, MD

Dr. David Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Uh Internal Medicine Center in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.