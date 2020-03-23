Overview of Dr. David Thompson, MD

Dr. David Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Dr. Thompson works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.