Dr. David Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Thompson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Texas Medical Center6550 Fannin St Ste 2307, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
About Dr. David Thompson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295746907
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
