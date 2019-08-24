Overview of Dr. David Thompson, MD

Dr. David Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Urology Surgeons PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.