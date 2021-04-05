Overview of Dr. David Thrasher, MD

Dr. David Thrasher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Thrasher works at Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.