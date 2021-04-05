See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. David Thrasher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Thrasher, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Montgomery, AL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Thrasher, MD

Dr. David Thrasher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Thrasher works at Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD
Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD
4.0 (14)
View Profile

Dr. Thrasher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts
    1440 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 281-4140
  2. 2
    3500 Eastern Blvd Ste 110, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 398-2334
  3. 3
    Baptist Medical Center East
    400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 281-4140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thrasher?

    Apr 05, 2021
    Though I have been fortunate enough to avoid Covid this far and now have received the vaccine, many close friends have been privileged to receive guidance and treatment from this kind, compassionate and knowledgeable physician. We are fortunate to have him among us. If I am diagnosed with the disease, his office is my first phone call.
    Beverly — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Thrasher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Thrasher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thrasher to family and friends

    Dr. Thrasher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thrasher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Thrasher, MD.

    About Dr. David Thrasher, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831150259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Thrasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thrasher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thrasher works at Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Thrasher’s profile.

    Dr. Thrasher has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrasher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Thrasher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.