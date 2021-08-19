See All Hand Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. David Thull, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Thull, MD

Dr. David Thull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Thull works at Orthopedics Of North Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics of North Scottsdale
    9220 E Mountain View Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-8348
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. David Thull, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437238078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seattle Hosp
    Residency
    • U Nebr MC
    Internship
    • St Josephs
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Thull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thull works at Orthopedics Of North Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Thull’s profile.

    Dr. Thull has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Thull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

