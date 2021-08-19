Dr. David Thull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thull, MD
Overview of Dr. David Thull, MD
Dr. David Thull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Thull's Office Locations
Orthopedics of North Scottsdale9220 E Mountain View Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-8348Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Thull is on time and an excellent doctor--thorough, wastes no time but gives time. He is intelligent and tells you what is happening in a straight forward manner. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. David Thull, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437238078
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Hosp
- U Nebr MC
- St Josephs
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Loyola
Dr. Thull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thull has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Thull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.