Overview of Dr. David Thull, MD

Dr. David Thull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Thull works at Orthopedics Of North Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.