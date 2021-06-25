See All Otolaryngologists in Lakewood, WA
Dr. David Timme, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Timme, MD

Dr. David Timme, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Timme works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Peritonsillar Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Timme's Office Locations

    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Clare
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Peritonsillar Abscess
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    Jun 25, 2021
    He seemed compassionate, kind, patient, and knowledgeable. He even brought in other professionals to evaluate my condition. I trusted his judgment because of his thoroughness even though there was an admission of not knowing what was wrong.
    Dr. Timme's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Timme

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. David Timme, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811208705
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University, Springfield
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Timme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Timme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Timme works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Timme’s profile.

    Dr. Timme has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Peritonsillar Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Timme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

