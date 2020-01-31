Dr. David Tingler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tingler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tingler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tingler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1325 Locust Ave Fl 4, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 974-3297
- 2 527 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 367-7547
-
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tingler?
Dr Tingler was very helpful to help me get well thank you for suggesting my ablation. I feel great. Thanks again
About Dr. David Tingler, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124235478
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tingler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tingler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tingler has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tingler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tingler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tingler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tingler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tingler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.