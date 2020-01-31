Overview

Dr. David Tingler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.