Overview of Dr. David Tinklepaugh, MD

Dr. David Tinklepaugh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital



Dr. Tinklepaugh works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.