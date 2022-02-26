See All Podiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. David Tobin, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Tobin, DPM

Dr. David Tobin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Tobin works at Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Tobin's Office Locations

    Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Raleigh)
    8305 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 550-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2022
    My son had a terrible ingrown toenail. He was 15 at the time. Dr. Tobin was so nice and patient with him. He took care of it with a toenail procedure and everything went well. Now my son's other big toe has the same problem. He is 16 now. My son asked me if I would make an appointment with Dr. Tobin to take care of this other toe. I think that says a lot when a 16-yo boy asks for a doctor appointment for a procedure that requires shots and cutting your toenail out! I have also been to see him to check my feet. I am diabetic. He has a gentle and kind manner.
    SouthernBelleNC — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. David Tobin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649253519
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dearborn Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tobin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin works at Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

    Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

