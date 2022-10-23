Overview of Dr. David Tojo, MD

Dr. David Tojo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Tojo works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.