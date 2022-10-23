Dr. Tojo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Tojo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Tojo, MD
Dr. David Tojo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Tojo works at
Dr. Tojo's Office Locations
-
1
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1875 Dempster St Ste 301, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 685-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 685-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tojo?
Dr. Tojo fixed my nose many years ago. I have been breathing phenomenal ever since. I trust him so much I am bringing my daughter to be evaluated and only Dr Tojo is my trusted Oto. So happy I was able to find him right away.
About Dr. David Tojo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033119292
Education & Certifications
- U Zurich
- U Ill Coll Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tojo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tojo works at
Dr. Tojo has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Tojo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.