Dr. David Tolliver, DO
Dr. David Tolliver, DO is a Dermatologist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Tolliver works at
Dermatology Clinics of Southwest Virginias Pllc725 S College Ave, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (276) 326-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Derm-One Pllc4130 ROBERT C BYRD DR, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-9434
Derm One150 Peppers Ferry Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (276) 228-2022
Derm One1804B E Main St, Radford, VA 24141 Directions (304) 425-9448
Derm One Pllc296 New Hope Rd Ste 1, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (540) 633-3015
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff is always great . They have me on different treatment seems like it’s not working but I know they are trying their best
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831176296
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tolliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolliver has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
396 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.