Overview

Dr. David Tolliver, DO is a Dermatologist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Tolliver works at Derm One in Bluefield, VA with other offices in Beckley, WV, Wytheville, VA, Radford, VA and Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.