Overview of Dr. David Tomaszek, MD

Dr. David Tomaszek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Tomaszek works at Tomaszek Neurosurgical Assocs in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.