Dr. David Tottori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tottori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tottori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Tottori, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Dr. Tottori works at
Locations
-
1
Tottori Allergy and Asthma Associates PC4000 E Charleston Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 432-8250
-
2
Tottori Allergy Asthma Assocs9020 W CHEYENNE AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 240-4233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tottori?
Staff is always friendly and professional. If they don't have the answer to a question they find someone who does before your visit is over. Ashley (MA) was fantastic!
About Dr. David Tottori, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245284546
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tottori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tottori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tottori works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tottori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tottori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tottori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tottori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.