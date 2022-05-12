Overview

Dr. David Tottori, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.



Dr. Tottori works at Tottori Allergy Asthma Assocs in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.