Dr. David Trader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trader, MD
Overview of Dr. David Trader, MD
Dr. David Trader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Trader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trader's Office Locations
-
1
Pirnazar Payman DDS Ms Inc10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1103, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 277-3883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trader?
About Dr. David Trader, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093878134
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry - UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
- Psychiatry - UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
- Internal Medicine - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Duke University School of Medicine - M.D.
- Stanford University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trader has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trader works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Trader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.