Dr. David Trader, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Trader, MD

Dr. David Trader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Trader works at David W. Trader, M.D., Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trader's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pirnazar Payman DDS Ms Inc
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1103, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-3883
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. David Trader, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1093878134
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Geriatric Psychiatry - UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
  • Psychiatry - UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
  • Internal Medicine - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
  • Duke University School of Medicine - M.D.
  • Stanford University
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Trader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trader has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trader works at David W. Trader, M.D., Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trader’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Trader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

