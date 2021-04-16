Overview of Dr. David Tran, MD

Dr. David Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Renew Bariatric Surgery in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.