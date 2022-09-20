See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David Traub, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Traub, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (149)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Traub, MD

Dr. David Traub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Traub works at Heritage Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Hubner, MD
Dr. Michael Hubner, MD
4.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Coye, MD
Dr. Robert Coye, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile
Dr. David Nierenberg, MD
Dr. David Nierenberg, MD
4.2 (20)
View Profile

Dr. Traub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Medical Services & Supply Inc
    7614 E 91st St Ste 180, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-9994

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Traub?

    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr Traub is very knowledgeable about head trauma and knew the correct spot causing the problem. After MRI and once a month visits was released after about 5 mnths. Easy to understand his explanations; answered any and all questions. Excellent and caring staff.
    Ann Livingston — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Traub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Traub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Traub to family and friends

    Dr. Traub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Traub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Traub, MD.

    About Dr. David Traub, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669559688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Traub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traub accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Traub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traub works at Heritage Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Traub’s profile.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Traub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Traub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.