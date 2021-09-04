Dr. David Traul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- OR
- Medford
- Dr. David Traul, MD
Dr. David Traul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Traul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Traul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Oregon Cardiology LLC520 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 930-8900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hernia
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Hernia
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vein Diseases
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Traul?
Dr. Traul was an outstanding surgeon with excellent skills, knowledge, dedication, character who saved my son's life. We are forever grateful to Dr. Traul!
About Dr. David Traul, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356422596
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traul works at
Dr. Traul has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Traul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.