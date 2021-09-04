Overview

Dr. David Traul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION



Dr. Traul works at Oregon Surgical Specialists in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.