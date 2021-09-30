Overview

Dr. David Treen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Treen works at Surgical Clinic Louisiana LLC in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.