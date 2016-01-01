Dr. Trefflich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Trefflich, MD
Overview of Dr. David Trefflich, MD
Dr. David Trefflich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Trefflich works at
Dr. Trefflich's Office Locations
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast430 S BLOSSER RD, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 361-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. David Trefflich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine

