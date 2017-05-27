See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. David Tremblay, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Tremblay, MD

Dr. David Tremblay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Tremblay works at Mann Eye Institute Laser Ctr in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tremblay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mann Eye Institute Laser Ctr
    2600 Via Fortuna Ste 400, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 200-3937
  2. 2
    Mann Eye Institue
    4314 W Braker Ln Ste 215, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 200-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Vitreous Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2017
    Dr. Tremblay is a wonderful doctor. He was clear in communicating the treatment plan, provided reassurance throughout the surgical process and was always prompt, accessible and kind. I would happily return for additional needs and recommend for family/friends.
    Austin, TX — May 27, 2017
    About Dr. David Tremblay, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356636492
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tremblay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremblay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tremblay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tremblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tremblay works at Mann Eye Institute Laser Ctr in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tremblay’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremblay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremblay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremblay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremblay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

