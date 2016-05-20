Overview of Dr. David Trettin, MD

Dr. David Trettin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Morehouse General Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Trettin works at North Louisiana Ortho/Sprts Med in Monroe, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA and Ruston, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.