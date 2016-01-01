Dr. David Trice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Trice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Mobile PC188 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-9500
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
South Baldwin Internal Medicine1721 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-4100
Atmore Community Hospital401 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (251) 607-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Trice, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508806597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
