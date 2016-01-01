Overview

Dr. David Trice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Trice works at Cardiology Associates in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL, Foley, AL and Atmore, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.