See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Springfield, PA
Dr. David Trinkley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Trinkley, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (19)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Trinkley, MD

Dr. David Trinkley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Trinkley works at Conroy & Associates in Springfield, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Kurtz, DO
Dr. Brian Kurtz, DO
3.3 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Valerie Vassor, MD
Dr. Valerie Vassor, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Shailee Viroja, DO
Dr. Shailee Viroja, DO
4.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Trinkley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthPlex Pavilion II
    100 W Sproul Rd Ste 120, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 338-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Muscle Spasm
Dyslipidemia
Osteopenia
Muscle Spasm
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trinkley?

    Apr 10, 2022
    He is a caring doctor who listens to your opinions and cares about your health and well-being. My whole family followed me to him and none of us will go to anyone else
    Debbie Bruno — Apr 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Trinkley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Trinkley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trinkley to family and friends

    Dr. Trinkley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trinkley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Trinkley, MD.

    About Dr. David Trinkley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982764536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trinkley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinkley works at Conroy & Associates in Springfield, PA. View the full address on Dr. Trinkley’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinkley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Trinkley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.