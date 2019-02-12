Dr. David Trock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
WCMG Danbury Rheumatology33 Germantown Rd Ste 1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5600
Candlewood Center for Womens Health22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-4270
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an excellent 1st visit with Dr. Trock and would recommend him as he provided me the information regarding my condition and the type of meds. and he listened carefully to my concerns. The office staff was pleasant and helpful.
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Trock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trock has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Trock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trock.
