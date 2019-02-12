Overview of Dr. David Trock, MD

Dr. David Trock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Trock works at WCMG Danbury Rheumatology in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.