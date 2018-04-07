Dr. True has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David True, DO
Overview of Dr. David True, DO
Dr. David True, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. True works at
Dr. True's Office Locations
No longer at this location3555 S National Ave # 300, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor, sad to see him leave Springfield! He is extremely kind and thoughtful, making it easy to talk to him, as well as being extremely proactive...he helps you with all aspects of your care, and if something requires another Dr.’s expertise, he works with them to come up with the best course of action, specific to your case. I’m a lupus patient, and have seen several Drs throughout the years, and I could tell Dr. True genuinely cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David True, DO
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609854769
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University of Texas at El Paso
