Dr. David Truluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Truluck, MD
Dr. David Truluck, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.
Dr. Truluck's Office Locations
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 702-6174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. truluck was recommended to me by a doctor friend in greenville, sc and said he was one of the best. this was the first time i saw him and i would say his doctor friend was right--dr. truluck was super nice, looked you in the eye and gave you his undivided attention. those traits mean a lot to a patient
About Dr. David Truluck, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1194714279
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Truluck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Truluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truluck has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Truluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truluck.
