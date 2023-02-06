Dr. David Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Truong, MD
Dr. David Truong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Eye Care Specialists7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 346-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
I came to Dr. Truong after a disappointing experience with my first cataract surgery done elsewhere. He helped me resolve those issues to the extent possible and then performed cataract surgery on my other eye. What a difference, both in the experience and resulting vision.
About Dr. David Truong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1013270164
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Carney Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.