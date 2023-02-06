Overview of Dr. David Truong, MD

Dr. David Truong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Truong works at Southwest Eye Care Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.