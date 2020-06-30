Overview of Dr. David Tsai, MD

Dr. David Tsai, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.