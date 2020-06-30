Dr. David Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Tsai, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine4110 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4217Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Totally would recommend Dr. Tsai to any and/or all family & friends. He is the BEST. He walks on water !!!!!! I give my highest recommendation
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831184746
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
