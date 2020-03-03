Overview

Dr. David Tschopp, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ. Of Wisconsin Med. School|University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Tschopp works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Austin, TX with other offices in LAGRANGE, TX and Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.