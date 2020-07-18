Dr. David Tsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Tsen did a major ear surgery on my when I was 14 years old in Fargo, ND. 6 hours of surgery in fact! I lost my mastoid bone and my inner eardrum. I am currently residing in TN and have seen an ENT here to have it cleaned. EVERY time I go in, Dr states "whoever did this surgery, did an amazing job! Your ear is doing everything its supposed to be doing!" Thank you Dr Tsen for all that you did! I truly do appreciate it!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- Male
- 1982657128
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Coll Med Hosps & Clins|U Ia Coll Med Hosps &amp; Clins
- Butterworth Hosp
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Tsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsen has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsen speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsen.
