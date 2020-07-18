Overview of Dr. David Tsen, MD

Dr. David Tsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Tsen works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN and Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.