Dr. David Tuckman, MD
Dr. David Tuckman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Tuckman's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Sf Nassau Asc LLC2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 243-8521
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tuckman performed surgery to repair my Posterior Labral Tear with outstanding results! Appointments were conducted on time and in a very clean, comfortable office. All calls were returned promptly and all communications were conducted with due diligence. I already recommended Dr Tuckman to several people and will continue to do so.
About Dr. David Tuckman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194740977
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuckman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuckman has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuckman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.