Dr. David Tung, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Core Medical Group3180 Main St Ste 304, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 373-1593
Core Medical Group2080 Whitney Ave Ste 280, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 373-1593
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
I've used Dr. Tung for pain management for about 5-yrs. He doesn't treat me like a drug seeking deviant. He monitors me closely, but never leaves me struggling in pain, which is a lifetime battle for me. He recognizes that I take "personal responsibility" (remember that), for my med use. He appreciates that character in his patients. That said, in Feb. of 2020, I went to him for an EMG test of my hand. That's the test where they stick long needles into the muscle to make contact with the nerves. VERY PAINFUL TEST! As usual, my anxiety was through the roof. He couldn't use Novocain as it interferes with the test. So, he used a 'topical freezing spray' to numb the injection sites. Well, I felt almost no pain at all!! Didn't even feel the needle go in. His sympathy with my pain/fear (which few docs today), turned a painful procedure into one easily tolerated. I highly recommend Dr. Tung! 9 out of 10 stars. (I'll give him the 10th star when he starts serving "Hors d'oeuvres").
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.