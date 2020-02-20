See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. David Tung, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Tung, MD

Dr. David Tung, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Tung works at Core Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tung's Office Locations

    Core Medical Group
    3180 Main St Ste 304, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 373-1593
    Core Medical Group
    2080 Whitney Ave Ste 280, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 373-1593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2020
    I've used Dr. Tung for pain management for about 5-yrs. He doesn't treat me like a drug seeking deviant. He monitors me closely, but never leaves me struggling in pain, which is a lifetime battle for me. He recognizes that I take "personal responsibility" (remember that), for my med use. He appreciates that character in his patients. That said, in Feb. of 2020, I went to him for an EMG test of my hand. That's the test where they stick long needles into the muscle to make contact with the nerves. VERY PAINFUL TEST! As usual, my anxiety was through the roof. He couldn't use Novocain as it interferes with the test. So, he used a 'topical freezing spray' to numb the injection sites. Well, I felt almost no pain at all!! Didn't even feel the needle go in. His sympathy with my pain/fear (which few docs today), turned a painful procedure into one easily tolerated. I highly recommend Dr. Tung! 9 out of 10 stars. (I'll give him the 10th star when he starts serving "Hors d'oeuvres").
    David O. — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. David Tung, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972799799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

